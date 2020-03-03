|
Kathleen Shatto, age 91 of Macon, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Macon Healthcare.
Survivors include a son Earl Shatto of Kingsville, daughter Sharon Ellis of Macon. Visitation from 4-6 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin. Funeral services are 11 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home in Bucklin, burial in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Boston Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust, Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 3, 2020