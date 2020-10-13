Kathryn Oertwig, age 100, of Brookfield passed away peacefully at Life Care Center in Brookfield the morning of October 12, 2020.



Graveside services will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parklawn Cemetery in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating.



Memorials to the United Methodist Church of Meadville may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO m64628.



Kathryn was born May 26, 1920, in Sullivan County, Missouri to Lester and Edith (Fairley) Stephenson.



Kathryn married Harold Seckington on December 25, 1938 and to this union two children, Clifford and Elaine were born. They later divorced. Kathryn and Delmar Oertwig were married August 10, 1957 at the Methodist church in Browning, Missouri and had almost sixty years together until his death in March of 2016.



Kathryn drove a bus for the R1 School District for 11 years, worked as a waitress at various restaurants, and upon her retirement ended her working career outside the home at Whitaker Cable in Brookfield. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook. Kathryn celebrated her 100th birthday at Life Care where she has resided the last ten years. Because of the Covid Virus her family could not celebrate with her but the staff and residents made it a special occasion.



Kathryn was a member of the Linneus Baptist Church.



Kathryn is survived by her daughter Elaine Badger (Jim), daughters-in-law Carmen Seckington and Madeline Oertwig; grandchildren Bret Seckington (Kathy), Craig Seckington (Rita), Del Oertwig, Rodney Oertwig (Peggy), Regina Sprague (John), Jamie Shopp (Charlie), and Jerri Baxter; twelve great grandchildren and 8 great great Grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband Delmar, son Clifford Seckington, stepsons Duane Oertwig and Robert Oertwig, parents, sisters Erma Jean Pierce and Velma Phillips, brother Harold Stephenson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store