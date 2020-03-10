Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Keith William Floray

Keith William Floray Obituary
Keith William Floray, age 90 of Marceline, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Cameron, Missouri. Keith was born on May 9, 1929 to John William and Gladys Nellie (Heath) Floray. He married Phyllis Ann Drew on November 25, 1956 and she preceded him in death.

Keith was a Veteran of the United States Marines. He lived in Kansas City, MO from 1954-1976 where he owned and operated Hill's Service Station. After moving to Marceline, he owned and operated Keith's Tire Center until he retired. Keith enjoyed gardening, tinkering with cars and watching his grandchildren's sports activities. He was a proud fan, proud to be a Marine, and a member of the New Hope Baptist Fellowship Church in Marceline

He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Rick and Susan Floray, Kansas City, MO; David and Debra Floray, Independence, MO; Ron and Denise Floray, Kansas City, MO; sister Vonnie Hughes and husband Luther, Kidder, MO; and brother Jerell Floray, Marceline, MO. He adored his grandchildren Jeffrey (Britnee), Adam, Brennen, Mindy, Rachel (Ben), Amanda, Rebecca and Emily. He will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 1 PM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 10, 2020
