Kenneth C. "Kenny" Smith Jr., age 69 of Mendon, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home. Kenny was born in Brookfield, Missouri on January 29, 1950 to Kenneth Charles and Erma Jean (Moxley) Smith. He married Kathy Gauthier on January 20, 1973.
Kenny was a Veteran of the United States Army, a lifelong farmer and had worked for the Conservation Department. He was a member of the Siloam Chapel Church in Mendon and the Sumner American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of the home in Mendon, three sons, Shane Smith and Pascha, Casey Smith and Candie all of Mendon, and Tracy Smith and Randi of Sumner, sister Nina Ruth Landis and Roger of Sawyer, Oklahoma, thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are several brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Devine, mother and father-in-law Bertha and Don Gauthier, daughter-in-law Jessica, and grandchildren Sophia and Holden Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with private family burial in Siloam Chapel Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or s Project and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019