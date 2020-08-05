1/
Kevin Alton Kerr
Born April the 20th of 1960 to Richard and Janice Walker Kerr in Chillicothe, Mo. He married Charlotte Terry and they had three children Brock, Brianna, Branigan, They divorced and he married Susan Howard. They live in Pensacola, Florida. Kevin Passed July 28th, 2020. He will be buried in Pensacola, Florida. He is survived by wife Susan, Mother Janice Geist, Step Father Leroy Geist, his sisters Karina, Kathi and Kimberli and Brother Kenneth, his three children and nine grandchildren. Services Thursday 2PM Pensacola, Florida Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel & Memorial

Published in Linn County Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
8504327805
