Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Kimberly Wood Obituary
Kimberly Wood

Kimberly Wood, 55, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly Monroe, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019

She was born on November 7, 1963 in Brookfield, Missouri to Gary and Donna (Hall) Lane.

Kimberly married Walter Wood on December 12, 1989.

She was a loving wife and mother. Kimberly was very friendly, she never met a stranger. She was always eager to help anyone she could, even people she barely knew. She could make friendship feel like family through her kindness and compassion for all those close to her.

Kimberly enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, reading, diet coke, going to thrift stores and antique shops with her daughter Kat, her dog Bentley, the beach, dancing, cooking for all her friends and family, and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her beloved dog McGee.

Survivors include her husband Walter, her father, siblings; Melinda, Jim, Tom, and Jessie, daughter; Katherine Wood, step-children; Wendy and Bradley Wood, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Turning Point Services Inc, Morganton, North Carolina, https://turningpointservices inc.com/ Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 14, 2019
