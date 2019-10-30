Home

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Larry VanCline


1945 - 2019
Larry VanCline Obituary
Larry Van Cline

Larry Van Cline, age 74, of Brookfield, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home with Jerry Stone officiating. Memorials have been suggested to Brookfield Eagles Club and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.

Larry Van, son of Cecil Lloyd Cline and Doris (Grubbs) Cline was born on September 21, 1945 in Brookfield, Missouri. Larry was a long time member of the Brookfield Eagles Club. He enjoyed watching football and baseball games.

Larry is survived by his son, Rodney Cline (Holly), Ozark, AR; his grandchildren, Avery and Abigail Cline; and two cousins, David Wheaton (Gail), Texas; and June Rodgers (Sam), Colorado Springs, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 30, 2019
