Laura Brooks
Laura Rose (Fessler) Brooks, 84, of St Joseph, MO, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on June 12, 2019 at Linden Woods Village in Gladstone, MO after succumbing to a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Laura was born in Wien, MO on October 15, 1934 to Aloysius and Dorothy Fessler. Graduating from Bucklin High School in 1952, she worked as an office assistant and retired from Missouri Western State College. She married Jerry Brooks in 1963 and they had three children, Kim, Karen and Steven. Laura and Jerry were married for 44 years until his death in April 2008.
She loved her family, friends and her farm. She was known for her unconditional love and never let anything slow her down. Up until recently, she was still active on her farm, meeting friends for lunch as well as exercise classes to stay young and healthy.
Laura is survived by her brother, Paul Fessler of Liberty, MO, daughters Kim Lawhon of St. Joseph, MO, Karen Brooks of Kansas City, MO, son Steve Brooks of St. Joseph, MO, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Brooks, parents Aloysius and Dorothy Fessler and her brother, Harry Fessler.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 16th, 1-3 PM at Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Monday, June 17th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wien, MO with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wien. Arrangements by Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund. The family of Laura Brooks would like to thank Delaney Funeral home, Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Mary's Church, Linden Woods Village in Gladstone, MO, Hospice Partners and all the supportive friends and family.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 15, 2019