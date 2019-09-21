|
|
Lavina Louise (Moore) Owens, 94, of Kansas City, MO, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born on the family farm September 11, 1925, west of Purdin, MO to the late Joseph and Lola (Horton) Moore.
She was the matriarch of the family living in the same home for more than 44 years. She graduated from Prudin High School in 1943. Prior to traveling to Tacoma, Washington to marry her sweetheart Loren E. Owens. The following year they returned to Purdin to raise their family.
Lavina operated the Owens Grocery store, worked at Stanbury Uniforms in Brookfield where she was a Union Steward and active in the Purdin Community and the Purdin Methodist Church.
In 1974 they moved to Kansas City, MO where Lavina worked for the Sunshine Biscuit Company until her retirement.
She is survived by her son Loren Dale Owens and wife Laverne; daughter Bonnie Jo Smith; six grandchildren: Annie, Julie, Molly, Kirsten, Shannon and Travis. Eight great-grandchildren: Ruke, Rori, Natalie, Jocelyn, Marcus, Lauren, Abigail and Douglas.
In addition to her parents Lavina is preceded in death by her husband Loren, son-in-law Douglas and Sister Eva.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM all at McMurray United Methodist Church 25 N Eugene Field Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119. Interment will be at 3:30 PM on Saturday in the Purdin Cemetery, in Purdin, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to McMurray United Methodist Church. Share online condolences at TerraceParkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sept. 21, 2019