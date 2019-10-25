|
|
Lawrence B. Ewigman, age 97 of Marceline, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. Lawrence Bernard Ewigman, son of the late Bernard Anthony Ewigman and Maude Mae Crecelius Ewigman was born January 5, 1922 at the family home on their farm just outside of Marceline, Missouri. He was the oldest son of 12 children. He was united in holy matrimony to Georgianna (Ann) Maupin on December 27, 1947 and this union was blessed with four children. She preceded him in death on October 17, 1999.
Lawrence was an Army Veteran during World War II serving in Pacific theater. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Lake Nehai Tonkayea, the Marceline Public Schools and the Saint Bonaventure Cemetery. He was a member of the in Marceline, Missouri, a member of the Knights of Columbus and Grand Night and a member of the Eagles. He made his living and supported his family as a full-time farmer and a full-time railroader for the Santa Fe railroad and then Amtrak. He began as a fireman shoveling coal in the furnace to run the steam engine, and, after 41 years, retired as an engineer on Amtrak. He continued to work on the farm for many more years, but gradually moved to full retirement.
Lawrence will be remembered in the lives of his children: Karen Rae Lineberry of Columbia, Missouri, Becky Lou Richard and husband Terry of Holt, MO, Bernard Georgie Ewigman and wife Sofia Medveddev of Chicago, IL and Mary Ann Ewigman and husband Jim Windsor of Columbia, MO; ten grandchildren: Jennifer Ann Guilliams (Lineberry) and husband Chad of Lexington, KY, David Mathew Lineberry of Huntsville, AL, Paula Jean Brown (Lineberry) of Manchester, TN, Joseph Wesley Lineberry of Columbia, MO, Anthony J Richard and wife Tracey of Lathrop, MO, Tara Lynn Richard (Fricke) and husband Josh of Sanford, NC, Kevin Kivlahan of San Francisco, CA, Nathan Lawrence Ewigman and wife Valerie Hoover and their son Hussan of San Francisco, CA, Mariah Rose Ewigman Windsor of Columbia, MO, and Selena Marie Ewigman Windsor of Columbia, MO great-grandchildren, Samantha Ryan Lee Guilliams of Lexington, KY, Trey Daniel Elliott of Sanford, NC, Caden W Walker of Columbia, MO, Alex Joshua Fricke of Sanford, NC, Jack Andrew Fricke of Sanford, NC Also surviving are three brothers, Jerry Ewigman and Jeanine, James Ewigman and Deloris, all of Marceline, Thomas Ewigman and Donna of Oak Grove, and two sisters, Patty Bradford of Smithville and Lois Smith of Strafford. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann, brothers, Henry, Robert and Leo and sisters, Mary Elizabeth, Agnes Swenson and Barbara Sportsman.
Lawrence, and many in his family, lifted themselves out of poverty during the Great Depression and developed successful farms, families and careers. He was extraordinarily careful with spending money, and equally extraordinary generous to his family, friends and communities. Many lives have been impacted in beneficial ways and he is a role model for many. He was truly a great man among a great generation. He loved to waterski with a cigar in his mouth, never fell, and never got his cigar wet. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and most of all his warm relationships with his immediate and extended families.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline. Burial with Military Honors in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM with rosary at 7 Pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019