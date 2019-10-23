|
Lawrence B. Ewigman, age 97 of Marceline, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline. Burial with Military Honors in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM with rosary at 7 Pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 23, 2019