Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Ewigman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Ewigman

Send Flowers
Lawrence Ewigman Obituary
Lawrence B. Ewigman, age 97 of Marceline, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline. Burial with Military Honors in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM with rosary at 7 Pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.