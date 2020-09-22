1/
Lawrence Kelly
Larry Kelly, age 86, of Brookfield, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He is formerly of Shelbyville, KY and Saint Joseph, MO.

Services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 12:30pm at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas National Cemetery.

Lawrence Andres, son of Lawrence Andrew and Margaret Guenive (Andres) Kelly, was born March 22, 1934, in St. Joseph. On October 4, 1980, he married Constance Louise Gardner.

He is a former member of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. Larry worked at Whitaker Cable in Brookfield and Murphy Industries in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Brookfield.

Survivors include his wife, Connie of the home; two children, Lisa Kelly Burbage and Scott Kelly; five stepchildren, Vickie Hudson, Dr. Denise Combellick, Kim Turner, Melissa Coons and Bobby Whitlock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Virginia Kay Winger.

Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
