Leroy M. Hanson, age 81 of Bucklin, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Liberty Hospital. Leroy was born in Bucklin, Missouri on November 1, 1939 to Roy A. and Sevilla E. (Wolf) Hanson. He married June Louise Vardiman on June 19, 1960 and she preceded him in death in 2006.



Leroy was a graduate of Bucklin High School in 1957 and retired after 32 years with Chariton Valley Telephone. He farmed, raised cattle, and spent many hours hauling cattle for others, and with his family was recognized in 1990 as a Missouri State Fair Farm Family. He was very involved in Community activities serving on the Bucklin School Board, Linn County Fair Board, Bucklin Housing Corporation, Linn County Extension Council, and Lutheran Cemetery Association, and a member of the Bucklin United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his children, Susan Burns and Rodney of Liberty, Amy Jobson and Charles of Marceline, sister Mary Newlin and Sam of Bucklin, brother-in-law Dr. James Vardiman of Chicago, sister-in-law Karen Hanson of Bucklin, five grandchildren, Garrett and Gabby Burns, Bryce and Baylee Jobson and Autumn Lindsay, three great grandchildren, Blayde, Knox and Axel Lindsay, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife June, and brother George.



A private family funeral service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Tuesday, December 1 at the funeral home in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to the Bucklin United Methodist Church or North Swede Church/Lutheran Cemetery Association and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave, Marceline, MO 64658.



