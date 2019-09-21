|
Lois F. Staehle, 88, of California, MO passed away on Monday September 2, 2019 at the River City Nursing Home. Lois was born on October 12, 1930 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Corbett and Marie (Sturm) Goff both of whom preceded her in death. She was united in marriage on December 3, 1950 in Piggott, Ark to Henry Staehle who also preceded in death on February 5, 2002. Lois worked for Walsworth Publishing in Bookfield and Marceline, MO where she retired after many years. She was of the Catholic faith. Lois enjoyed caring for and loved being with her family. Survivors include; one son, Michael Staehle of Nowatta, OK; 2 daughters, Anita Battle (Tom), of J.C. MO, Lori Melte (Alan McCracken) of Brookfield, MO; 3 sisters, Pat Stanley, Marilyn Yard and Joanne Ponder all of California, MO; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Ralph "Joey" and Alan Staehle; 2 great grandchildren, Savannah Smith and Nathaniel Davis; 3 brothers, Ralph, William and Alfred Goff; 2 sisters, Josephine Hirschvogel and Mickey Miller. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. with funeral following at 11:00 A.M. all at the funeral home. Burial will be at the St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sept. 21, 2019