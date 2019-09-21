Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California
100 S. Oak St.
California, MO 65018
(573) 796-4901
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Staehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois F. Staehle


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois F. Staehle Obituary
Lois F. Staehle, 88, of California, MO passed away on Monday September 2, 2019 at the River City Nursing Home. Lois was born on October 12, 1930 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Corbett and Marie (Sturm) Goff both of whom preceded her in death. She was united in marriage on December 3, 1950 in Piggott, Ark to Henry Staehle who also preceded in death on February 5, 2002. Lois worked for Walsworth Publishing in Bookfield and Marceline, MO where she retired after many years. She was of the Catholic faith. Lois enjoyed caring for and loved being with her family. Survivors include; one son, Michael Staehle of Nowatta, OK; 2 daughters, Anita Battle (Tom), of J.C. MO, Lori Melte (Alan McCracken) of Brookfield, MO; 3 sisters, Pat Stanley, Marilyn Yard and Joanne Ponder all of California, MO; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Ralph "Joey" and Alan Staehle; 2 great grandchildren, Savannah Smith and Nathaniel Davis; 3 brothers, Ralph, William and Alfred Goff; 2 sisters, Josephine Hirschvogel and Mickey Miller. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. with funeral following at 11:00 A.M. all at the funeral home. Burial will be at the St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now