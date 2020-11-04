Lois L. Hoskins, of Peculiar, Missouri was born November 23, 1936 in Laclede, Missouri the daughter of Paul Woodson and Ethel Gertrude (Tharp) Jennings. She departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 8 days.
Lois was employed in the customer service department at the Cass County Publishing Company until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of the Peculiar United Methodist Church. Lois enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, going to the PBR, spending time with her family, being with her grandchildren and watching the birds. She was known as "Ma Hoskins" to many people in the area.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Hoskins, July 8, 2000 and a sister, Dorothy Irene Jennings.
Lois is survived by 4 sons, Roger Hoskins, Grandview, Missouri, Michael Hoskins and wife Shelly, Rayville, Missouri, Tim Hoskins and wife Traci, Peculiar, Missouri, Charlie Hoskins, Rogers, Arkansas; a daughter, Patricia "Cow Patti" Hoskins, Amoret, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Jennings and wife Joan, Platte City, Missouri; other relatives and friends.
Private Family burial was held in the Peculiar Cemetery, Peculiar, Missouri.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Peculiar United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)