1/
Lois L. Hoskins
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois L. Hoskins, of Peculiar, Missouri was born November 23, 1936 in Laclede, Missouri the daughter of Paul Woodson and Ethel Gertrude (Tharp) Jennings. She departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 8 days.

Lois was employed in the customer service department at the Cass County Publishing Company until her retirement in 2008. She was a member of the Peculiar United Methodist Church. Lois enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, going to the PBR, spending time with her family, being with her grandchildren and watching the birds. She was known as "Ma Hoskins" to many people in the area.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Hoskins, July 8, 2000 and a sister, Dorothy Irene Jennings.

Lois is survived by 4 sons, Roger Hoskins, Grandview, Missouri, Michael Hoskins and wife Shelly, Rayville, Missouri, Tim Hoskins and wife Traci, Peculiar, Missouri, Charlie Hoskins, Rogers, Arkansas; a daughter, Patricia "Cow Patti" Hoskins, Amoret, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Jennings and wife Joan, Platte City, Missouri; other relatives and friends.

Private Family burial was held in the Peculiar Cemetery, Peculiar, Missouri.

Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Peculiar United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dickey Funeral Homes
2401 E. Mechanic
Harrisonville, MO 64701
(816) 884-6244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dickey Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved