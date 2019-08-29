Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust
Bucklin, MO 64631
660-695-3440
Lorene E. Wild

Lorene E. Wild Obituary
Lorene E. Wild, age 82 of Bucklin, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home. Lorene was born in St. Aubert, Missouri on April 24, 1937 to Archie Everett and Edna (Lemmons) Shockley. She married Jack J. Wild on January 28, 1960 at Bucklin.

Lorene had worked at Stanbury's 41 years. She enjoyed sewing, reading and spending time with all her family and watching her grandchildren grow.

She is survived by her husband Jack of the home in Bucklin, three sons, Terry Wild of Bucklin, Jerry Wild and Stacie of Warrensburg, Gary Wild and Courtney of Fairview, TN; two daughters, Debra Ponting and Dick of Hale, and Tammy Summers and Terry of Brookfield, brother Forrest Shockley of Mexico, five sisters, Lola Davis of Morrison, Lucille Sieg and Sharon Laughlin of Linn, Darlene Sieg, and Diane Mitchum of Chamois, ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery north of Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, August 28 at the funeral home in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust, Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
