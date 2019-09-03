Home

Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
Louise Swisegood


1924 - 2019
Louise Swisegood Obituary
Louise Swisegood, age 95, of Lawson, formerly of Linneus, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at Lawson Manor in Lawson. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Greg Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Brookfield. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Vivian Louise, daughter of Mike and Della (Jackson) Burns, was born January 16, 1924. On September 17, 1945, she married Berney Dean Eugene Swisegood who preceded her in death on June 30, 1997. Louise spent many years working at Washburn Grocery in Linneus and Apex Plastic in Brookfield. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kearney. Louise loved life and enjoyed being with her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Survivors include four daughters, Karen Warner, Carol Head, Cindy Gengler and husband, David and Debbie Ralls and husband, Royce; eight grandchildren, Rick Collins, Bill Warner and wife, Keri, Jason Head and wife, Christina, Jermey Head, Josh Ralls and wife, Heather, Ryan Ralls, Eric Gengler and Rikki Gengler; and six great-grandchildren, Drake Mortiner, Moriah Head, Olivia Head, Hailey Stigger, Kaleb Bobo and Ryleigh Ralls. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sept. 3, 2019
