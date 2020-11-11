Mabel Ida Shaul, 97, formerly of Brookfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Harmony Gardens Assisted Living Home in Warrensburg.



Funeral services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Brookfield. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10am until service time at the funeral home. Memorials to Harmony Gardens Assisted Living may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, PO Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Mabel was born in Brookfield, Missouri on July 20, 1923, the youngest of five children to James & Nettie Howery. She met Junior when she was fourteen years old at the local roller rink when he "accidentally" ran into her while roller skating. Mabel and Junior were married at the courthouse on May 10, 1941. Mabel began working at Brown Shoe Factory while Junior was serving overseas in World War II. She continued to work there for 37 years until the factory closed, while living and working on their dairy and cattle farm for almost 50 years. They also operated Brookfield Dry Cleaning for a number of years. Grandma Mabel always had a big garden and liked to cook for family dinners, especially her homemade noodles. They had one son, Roger, who preceded her in death in March 2009. They moved to Warrensburg in 2009 due to health concerns. Mabel and Junior were married 73 years until he passed away in May 2014.



Survivors include five grandchildren, Jon Shaul, Linneus, Gina Smith and Jeff Hass, Lexington, Russ and Peggy Shaul, Warrensburg, Buck and Lisa Shaul, Orlando, FL and Frank Shaul, Kahoka; seven great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.



