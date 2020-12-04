Marilee Leppin, age 84, of Meadville, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home.



Funeral services were held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Burial was in Meadville Cemetery in Meadville. The family received friends Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.



Memorials to Meadville Cemetery or Meadville Church of Christ may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Marilee Belle, daughter of Floyd and Viola (Sallee) Kirby, was born May 16, 1936, in Eversonville. On October 17, 1954, she married Marvin Leppin who preceded her in death on September 13, 2020.



Marilee worked at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City. She was a homemaker and retired from MFA Oil as a bookkeeper. She also worked for Suburban Propane, Midwest Glove Factory, J.C. Penney's and was an Avon Representative.



Marilee's passion was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, embroidering, gardening, riding her horse, Dolly and camping with Marvin. They were Charter Members of the Chilli Campers in Chillicothe. They were crazy about their dogs, Sparkey and Rosie and their cat, Archie.



Marilee and Marvin loved to travel. In nearly 66 years of marriage, they were able to visit Hawaii, Alaska, The Smokey Mountains, took a paddleboat ride up the Columbia River and took many camping trips to the Colorado Mountains. They were also avid Nascar fans and made a trip to the Pocono Speedway where they received passes to the pit crew area!



Survivors include her three children, Debra Sue Taylor and husband, Gene of Brookfield, Steven Ray Leppin and wife, Tammy of Milan, and Linda Kaye Griffith and husband, Dan of Braymer; seven grandchildren, Travis Taylor and wife, Melissa of Platte City, Jason Taylor and Sarah Ives of Overland Park, Kansas, Aaron Leppin and wife, Beth of Rochester, Minnesota, Miranda Carls and husband, Dustin of Wentzville, Derek Leppin and wife, Shelby of Kirksville, Amanda Bagley and husband, Ben of Chillicothe, and Marc Griffith of Tina; thirteen great-grandchildren, Declan Taylor, Isabelle Taylor, Judah Leppin, Ann Leppin, Hayden Leppin, Landen Leppin, Riker Carls, Brevin Carls, Garon Carls, Tobias Leppin, Hannah Leppin, Olivia Bagley and Eli Bagley; one brother, Dale Kirby and wife, Betty of Trenton; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Sidden of Chillicothe; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Her parents; and three brothers-in-law, Donald Leppin, Lloyd Leppin and Dick Sidden also preceded her in death.



