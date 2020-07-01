Marilyn Williams

Marilyn R. Williams, age 87 of Bucklin, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Macon Health Care Center. Marilyn was born in Bucklin, Missouri on November 15, 1932 to Albert Granville and Lora (Lucas) Witt. She married Frank Williams on May 24, 1957 and he preceded her in death in 2016.



Marilyn had worked at Herff Jones Publishing and was a member of the Bucklin United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the PEO Chapter BE, American Legion Auxiliary of Bucklin and Methodist Women's Quilting Group. She loved talking on the phone and yard work.



She is survived by two sons, Keith Williams and wife Nancy of Bucklin, and Kurt Williams of Bucklin, daughter Karen Hawkins and husband Doug of Macon, sister-in-law Opal Witt of Bucklin, sister-in-law Lou Witt of Mazon, Illinois, six grandchildren; Blake Williams (Alissa and daughter Rylynn) of Bucklin, Jordan (Tiffany) Williams of Paola, KS; Jared (Jenna) Williams of Queen City, Benjamin Williams of Bucklin, Paige and Katelyn Hawkins of Macon, and six great grandchildren; Bryce and Ava Williams, Gus and Savannah Williams, and Henry and Wesley Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, and two brothers, Edwin Deane Witt and William Gary Witt.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with visitation from Noon until service time. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Memorials are suggested to Bucklin United Methodist Church or Bucklin Masonic Cemetery and can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store