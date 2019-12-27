|
Marjorie L. Stuart, age 75 of Marceline, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield. Marjorie was born in Brookfield, Missouri on May 1, 1944 to Robert A. and Geneva R. (Varner) Walters. She married Robert Stuart on May 11, 1963 at Marceline.
Marjorie had worked at Walmart and was a member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Walsworth Community Building, and Mt. Olivet Cemetery Board all in Marceline. She was a former member of the ABWA.
She is survived by her husband Robert Stuart of the home in Marceline, two sons, Matthew Stuart and Mary of Queen City, Mark Stuart of Marceline, daughter Maria Chrisman of Marceline, brother Robert Walters of New Cambria, sister Eileen Bartel of Adrain, three grandchildren, Dustin Stuart and Calli, Amy Burton and Brady, and Tommy Stuart, and three great grandchildren, Robert, Curtis and Colton Stuart. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Jimmie, brother Raymond and two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline with burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Sunday, December 29 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline with Prayer and Rosary service at 5:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Fr. McCartan School or Walsworth Community Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Dec. 27, 2019