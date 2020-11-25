1/
Marlene Fuhrmann Nicsinger, age 89, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with Fr. Kasita Boniface officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Brookfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home, Brookfield, MO. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Petska Cancer Fund may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, PO Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Marlene, daughter of Maximillion and Trinidad (P de Perez) Fuhrmann was born June 29, 1931 in Obregon, Mexico. On October 23, 1954 she married Frank Nicsinger who preceded her in death on June 3, 1996. Marlene was a member of the St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven, Florida, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, several bridge clubs, Pershing Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and Travel Club. She enjoyed shopping, playing Bridge, and especially dancing. Survivors include her four children, Frank (Shelia) Nicsinger of Winter Haven, Florida, Lene (Ronnie) Garr of Mendon, Steve (Gina) Nicsinger of Overland Park, Kansas, and Henry (Melanie) Nicsinger of Overland Park, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Haislip, Erika (Rick) Timpe, Jon (Jenna) Garr, Lene (Steven) Bussman, Shawn Nicsinger, Heather (Steven) Brown, and Zacary Nicsinger; and eleven great-grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, and Madison Haislip, Lene, Peyton, and Olivia Bussman, Ruthie and Ben Garr, Avan Nicsinger, Charley and Connor Brown; one great great-grandaughter, Mia Haislip; and one brother and sister-in-law, John and Anneliese Nicsinger. Her husband, parents, two siblings, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law preceded in death.

Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
