Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wright Funeral Home
Brookfield, MO
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Wheeling Cemetery
Wheeling , MO
1923 - 2020
Martha Johnson Obituary
Martha Johnson, age 96, of Brookfield, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at. Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Visitation was held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.

Memorials to or St. Jude Hospital may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Martha Marguerite (Cooper) Johnson, known to her friends as "DD," was born October 18, 1923, in Meadville, Missouri to Greenfield "Pete" and Ruth (Belshe) Cooper.

On February 3, 1951, Martha married Glenn Johnson in Chillicothe, Missouri at the Christian Church parsonage. Together they raised one son, Ronnie Cooper.

Along with her husband, Glenn, Martha is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Moner of Brookfield, Dixie Singleton of Moberly, and Lucille Bowyer of Meadville; one granddaughter, Jackie Moore of Osage Beach; and one great-granddaughter, Faith Moore of Osage Beach. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie; her granddaughter, Ronna; one brother, William Franklin; two sisters, Helen Atwood and Louise Muck; and five brothers-in-law, Raymond Bowyer, Michael "Nick" Moner, James Muck, David Atwood, and William "Bill" Singleton.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 12, 2020
