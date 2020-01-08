|
Martha Karen Collier, age 74, of Laclede, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Karen came into this world on April 17, 1945 and has blessed the Collier Family forever with her presence. She is the beloved and cherished daughter of the late Paul Jack and Dorothy Grace (Stark) Collier and sister to Sharon (John) Stratton, the late Ronald L. Collier and Clifford Ray (Emily) Collier. She is the loving aunt of Craig (Kerrigan) Stratton and Dona Stratton, Christopher (Lydia) Collier, Clinton (Amber) Collier, Jenny (Mike) Buchanan and great-aunt to Jackson, Cassidy, Brennan, Bridger, Logan, Grant, Paxton, Jace, Brycen, Nathan, Karson and Adisyn. She is the mother, companion and caregiver to service dog, Symphony, prior service dog, Linn, and late service dogs Dutches, Madison and Astro. She was also blessed to have had Nancy (Babb) Collier-Green and the late Elizabeth (Cox) Collier as part of this family. And, finally, she greatly enjoyed the never-ending company of countless friends, neighbors, caregivers and community members throughout her life. Afflicted with polio at a very young age, Karen accepted this fact and dealt with the progressive, devastating toll the virus took on her body. She did this with grace and courage never allowing it to affect her spirit, her outlook on life, or her enduring faith in God. She lived a full, productive, happy, and independent life. She was an active member in her lifelong home of Laclede, where she served as Mayor, Jefferson Township tax collector and business owner of Karen's Gift Shop for several years. She was a fixture of the Laclede United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her activities and involvement with United Methodist Women, Linn County Senate Bill 40, KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc., and many other community clubs and activities. One hobby in particular, leather working, was but a suggestion to maintain dexterity in her arms and hands. The hobby became became a great passion in her life. She shared that passion generously with family, friends and children in the community. This provided great joy for all those involved. Quite simply, Karen will be greatly missed by everyone that ever made her acquaintance. Services: Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Laclede with Pastor Joe Cuminale officiating. Burial will follow at Laclede Cemetery in Laclede. Please come as you are to celebrate Karen's life! Memorials to the Laclede United Methodist Church, American Red Cross or KSDS Assistance Dogs Inc. may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, PO BOX 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 8, 2020