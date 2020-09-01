1/1
Marvin Richard Collier
Marvin Richard Collier 87 years passed away Tuesday, August 25 in Edina Minnesota Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Ruth his parents, sister, daughter in law and two grandsons, he is survived by his children Cindy (Ron) Hoeft, Bruce Collier, Cheryl (CJ) Johnson, Cathy (Deryl) Glaze, Dianna (Scott) Zubrod; grandchildren; Ashley, Lindsey, Sandra, Rick, CJ, Heidi, Curt, Chad, Bo, Kanesha, Amber, Ariel, and 17 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Marvin grew up in Brookfield Missouri, after high school Marvin was in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954, he married Ruth Olive (Flaa). A Celebration of life service will be August 31, Visitation at 1:00PM , Service at 2:00PM , the Service will be at ZOE Church, 14300 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN. 55306, Burial at a later date at Fort Snelling.

Published in Linn County Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
