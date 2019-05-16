|
|
Mary Corinne Benskin, age 72, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Lloyd and Sylvia Lambert, Mary was born March 11, 1947 in Milan, Missouri. On May 2, 1965 in Browning, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Leo Benskin, who survives of the home.
Also surviving are two daughters; Tonda Riley and husband Eric of Unionville, Missouri, and Jill Odette Benskin of Raytown, Missouri, a granddaughter Jaclyn Billington and husband Loren of Kirksville, Missouri, a great granddaughter Cali Jade, a brother Ed Lambert of Pollock, Missouri, a sister in law Rosalea Stauffer and husband Larry of St. Catharine, Mo and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son Patrick, her parents, two sisters; Rosalie and Violet and a brother Donnie.
Mary's greatest joys in life were her family, being a loving wife, mom and grandma. Mary worked at Bank of Purdin for several years before joining her husband at their flower shop, L&M Floral that they owned and operated for over 40 years.
Mary was a member of the Browning United Methodist Church.
Services for Mary will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Browning United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, Rev Creighton Cox will officiate. Burial will follow at the Knifong Cemetery east of Browning. Pallbearers will be Ed Lambert, Eric Riley, Loren Billington, Wayne Stauffer, and Tracy Stauffer.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 16, 2019