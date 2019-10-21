|
|
Mary Ellen (Blackburn) Sproul, formerly of Brookfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center of Marceline. She was 94 years and 1 day old. Arrangements are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to follow.
Memorials to Immaculate Conception Church may be left at the church or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Mary Ellen was born on October 17, 1925, north of Brookfield on the family farm. She was the youngest of seven children born to William Harrison and Eunice (Bales) Blackburn. She was a 1943 graduate of Purdin High School where she was a member of the women's basketball team. She married Donald A. Sproul on February 17, 1946, and to the union were born five children – Donna (Roger) Hulett, Brookfield, James (Heather) Sproul, Stafford, VA, Rebecca Lentz (deceased), Patricia (Jim) Logston, Exelsior Springs, and Dixie (Ken) Voss, Kingwood, TX. Family was the most important thing in her life and she took great pride in her children, 10 grandchildren: Josh (Laura) Hulett of Platte City, MO, Jordan (Adam) Lichtenberg of Marceline, MO, Stacee Sproul and Rachel (Matt) Harris of Smyrna, GA, Jesse (Letisha) and Sarah Lentz of Santa Rosa, CA, Michelle Logston Huettenmueller of Excelsior Springs, MO, Amanda (Christian) Telez and Amy Voss of Dallas, TX; her 11 great-grandchildren: Caden, Chase, and London Hulett, Westen, Natalie, and River Lichtenberg, Logan and Brody Harris, Charlette and Josephine Lentz, and Eleanor Huettenmueller. Mary worked at L.T. York in data entry and moved from Brookfield in 1973 to begin her career with TWA in Kansas City, MO. Mary enjoyed traveling the world, dancing, and playing backgammon and card games with her grand and great grandchildren. She enjoyed embroidery work, her Red Hat and LCR ladies'groups, and her many "new family" members at Pioneer.
Preceding her in death were her parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters, daughter Rebecca, and grandson Curt Logston. Final resting place will be at Purdin Cemetery, Purdin, MO.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 21, 2019