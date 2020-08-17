1/
Mary Hudson
Mary Lucille Hudson, age 92, of Brookfield (formerly of Laclede), passed away, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at McLarney Manor in Brookfield.

Graveside services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Laclede Cemetery in Laclede with Pastor Mandy Tarpening officiating. There will be no scheduled family visitation; however, friends may call the funeral home Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Memorials to Laclede Cemetery or McLarney Manor Activity Fund may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Mary was born to Walter and Lula Pearl (Baker) Brown on January 18, 1928. On October 27, 1945, she married Lawrence Randall Hudson who preceded her in death in October of 2000.

As well as being a wife and mother, Mary worked as a cook at Brookfield school and later McLarney Manor in Brookfield.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Bill Hudson of Kirksville and Randy Hudson of Laclede; her parents; three brothers, Woodrow and Ferris Brown of Trenton and Virgil Brown of Jamesport; two sisters, Lola Mae Scott of Jameson and Carrie Speights of Augusta, KS; and one grandson, Travis Hudson.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Marilyn (Jerry)Moulin of Gilman City; one son, Bob (Sandy) Hudson of Laclede; daughter-in-law, Beth Hudson of Kirksville; eight grandchildren, Krista (Rob) Strong, Darrin (Marie) Moulin, Bevan Flynn (Donnie Roberts), Brad (Stacie) Hudson, Ronda (Garret) Lanpher, Rusty (Cassie) Hudson, Lindsey (Jerry) Calvert and Francine (Roscoe) Caddell; fifteen great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.

Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 17, 2020.
