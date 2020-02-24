|
Isabelle Rauer, age 91, of Brookfield, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at McLarney Manor in Brookfield.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Price Cemetery in Winigan with Pastor David Blakely officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to the Baptist Home may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Mary Isabelle, daughter of Jake Singleton and Bertha Lee, was born August 9, 1928, in Grand Pass. Following the death of her mother in 1930, she was adopted and raised by Walter and Nettie (Brookshier) Overstreet. On November 19, 1978, she married Rex Rauer who preceded her in death on April 25, 1999.
Isabelle attended school in rural Linn County and Bucklin High School.
She was a devoted member of Park Baptist Church in Brookfield where she sang in the choir and was a member of WMU and Keenagers.
Isabelle will always be remembered for her compassion for helping others.
Survivors include three nephews, Rick, Ronnie and Randy Singleton; two foster nephews, Alan Krawl and Richard Krawl; one niece, Tamara Brown; four foster nieces, Eleanor Shelby, Dorene Tarpening, Carolyn Herder and Debra Krawl; and one cousin, Ruth Borron.
Her parents, five sisters and two brothers, also preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 24, 2020