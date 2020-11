Mary Lee Pollard age 90 of Rothville, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline.



Family graveside services will be held at 3 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Parklawn Cemetery in Brookfield. Family viewing will be at 1 PM Monday at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials may by made to Zion United Methodist Church and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store