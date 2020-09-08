Mary Lou Ryan, age 87, of Laclede, passed away, Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home.



Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laclede with Pastor Joe Cuminale and Pastor Ted Stockwell officiating. Burial will be in Laclede Cemetery in Laclede. Visitation will begin Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.



*Guests are welcome and requested to maintain proper social distancing and to wear a mask while attending services.



Memorials to Laclede Cemetery Improvement Association or Hospice Compassus may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Mary Louise, daughter of William Russel and Josephine Nellie (Hughes) Allen, was born December 5, 1932, in Breckenridge. On June 16, 1950, she married William Doren Coble who preceded her in death on June 4, 1997. Then on June 18, 2000, she married Marion Nelson Ryan.



Mary Lou was a 1950 graduate of Laclede High School in Laclede.



Mary Lou began her working career as a telephone operator and later for the Linn County ASCS. She then worked as a teacher's aide for the New Adam's School and Brookfield R-3 School until her retirement after 29 years of service.



Mary Lou had many passions including painting, quilting, gardening, and cooking. She also loved to read, travel, and work crossword puzzles.



She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Laclede, Bruner Club, Laclede Civic Club, Eastern Star, P.E.O., and Laclede Cemetery Improvement Association where she served as Treasurer for many years.



Survivors include her husband Marion of the home; two children, Linda Kropf and husband, Charles of Shelbina and Suzan Stephenson and husband, Dennis of Brookfield; two step-children, Mary Ellen Todd and husband, Virgil of Quincy, Illinois and Patrick Ryan and wife, Michele of Kansas City; nine grandchildren, Jacob Kropf of Shelbina, Will Kropf and wife, Evyn of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Camilla Kropf of St. Louis, Sara Barra and husband, Matt of Baltimore, Maryland, Libby Gladbach and husband, John of Brookfield, Ryan Davis and wife, Angie of Austin, Texas, Kim Hertel and husband, Michael of Austin, Texas, Matthew Ryan and wife, Kim of Kansas City, and Emily Ryan of Kansas City; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Carr of Danville, Indiana; one brother, Jim Allen of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Her parents; two brothers, Earl and Dean Allen; and one sister, June Lineberry also preceded her in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store