Mary Roensch, age 82, of Brookfield, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Livingston Manor in Chillicothe.



Graveside services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Linneus with Pastor Joel Kidwell officiating.



Mary Maurine, daughter of Hans M. and Lois E. (Hoover) Roensch, was born December 7, 1937, in Belleville, Texas.



Mary was a graduate of Linneus High School. Growing up she enjoyed playing basketball and fishing. She also played the flute and loved to paint and sew.



Survivors include her brothers, Hans M. Roensch, Jr. of Brookfield and Fred Roensch and wife, Ann Vaughn of Richmond, Virginia; and five nieces, nephews and their families, Hans Roensch, III, Sharon Zdanys, Walter Roensch, Marilyn Brennan and Johanna Roensch.



Her parents: and a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Roensch (2015) preceded her in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store