Mary Speichinger

Mary Eleanor (Krumpelman) Speichinger, age 81 of Mendon, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Brookfield, MO after facing the challenges of Alzheimer's. Mary was born in Marceline, MO on September 1, 1939 to Bernard and Lucille (Mank) Krumpelman. She graduated from Marceline High School in 1957. She began working as an x-ray technician at St. Francis Hospital in Marceline and valued the influence the Sisters of St. Francis had on her life. She married Gilbert E. Speichinger on June 2, 1962.



As the family and farm grew, Mary became a full-time farm wife and homemaker. She spent countless hours gardening, canning, and tending to her chickens. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, a member of the St. Ann's Altar Society where she served as treasurer and was in charge of the ice cream stand for many years at the ice cream picnic. Many have requested and enjoyed her homemade angel food cakes through the years. She was a member of the Art Guild in Brookfield where she developed her painting skills. She passed her love of painting on to her children and grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. She was a faithful woman who cherished, loved, and served her family well.



Mary is survived by her four children, Mary Jane Weydert and husband Jeff of Glasgow, Paul Speichinger and wife Kellie, Dennis Speichinger and wife Kyle, all of Mendon, and Nancy Hays and husband Tim of Hannibal, brother John Krumpelman and wife Marjorie of Marceline, brothers-in-law Lawrence Meissen of Raymore, Victor Speichinger of Brookfield, sister-in-law Joan Morris and husband Dale of Brunswick, and nine grandchildren, Anthony Weydert, Patrick Weydert, Megan Speichinger, Andrew Speichinger and wife Morgan, Kelsie Speichinger, Anna Marie Speichinger, Sophia Speichinger, Aaron Hays and Alina Hays, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 57 years Gilbert and her sister Jane Meissen.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Wednesday, October 21 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with Rosary at 4:45 PM. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family asks that all who attend please wear a mask.



