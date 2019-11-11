|
|
Melissa Pearl Womack
Melissa Pearl Womack, age 49, Brookfield, MO passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing, Marceline.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield with Pastor Ken Tounzen officiating. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Brookfield. Memorials have been suggested to S.E.V. Saving Every Victim, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Melissa Pearl, daughter of Carlos Wilcox and Shirley Joan Cress, was born on May 20, 1970 in Texas City, TX. On December 7, 2018, she was united in marriage to Jason Edward Womack in Linneus, Missouri. Melissa enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Melissa is survived by her husband Jason, of the home; her three children, Jimmy Thomas, Dustin Thomas and Faith Abbott(Justin); three grandchildren, Liam and Jacksyn Abbott, and Ryan Creel; two brothers, Charlie Wilcox(Melissa), and Johnnie Wilcox(Sabrina); two nephews, Steven Baker(Jennifer), and Kenny Baker(Deana); and her in-laws, Edward and Patsy Womack and Beth Valentine(Jim).
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Beverly Wilcox
Published in Linn County Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019