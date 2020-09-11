1/
Merle Gray
Merle Gray, age 82, of Brookfield, died Thursday, September 10, 2020.

A visitation was held at Wright Funeral Home on September 15, 2020 and a family burial at Parsons Creek Cemetery north of Meadville on September16, 2020.

Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Linn County Relay For Life, Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Merle Thomas, son of Homer and Ruth (Thomas) Gray, was born June 2, 1938, in Meadville. On April 20, 1958, he married Janice Marie Cholak.

Merle was born and raised in Meadville he excelled in basketball and baseball. He was very proud to be a Meadville Eagle!

Survivors include his wife, Jan; two children, Dana Harmon and husband, David of Brookfield and Doug Gray and partner, Kevin Yates of Kansas City; two grandsons, Ethan Harmon and wife, Shelby of Brookfield and Lake Harmon and wife, Marlee of Jonesburg; two great grandchildren, Watson and Ella Harmon of Brookfield; two sisters, Marylin Salvador of Plantation, Florida and Mildred Gudgell of Meadville; his precious pup, Ruthie; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

His parents: and two brothers, Melvin and Marvin Gray preceded him in death.

Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
