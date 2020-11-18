Michael Shawn Edgar was born on Friday, May 27, 1976 right before midnight in Kirksville, Missouri. His parents, David and Brenda (Belzer) Edgar, welcomed him into the world. At 44 years old, he passed into his heavenly life on Saturday, November 14, 2020. His parents took great care to enrich his life and attend to his every need.



When he was young, Michael loved to play. At a year old, he would sit on the floor and clean all of his toys out of his toy box. He enjoyed riding his tricycle and sitting on the swing. He loved to color, and reading storybooks was a nightly routine. He enjoyed school and learning. When his sister was born, he was often found uncovering her to see what his parents had brought home. As they grew up, their bond became unbreakable.



Michael developed a love for country music, especially Alan Jackson and Billy Dean. His eyes would brighten when a song came on or at the mention of taking a car ride to town. Michael had many friends as everyone in town knew him. Riding the four-wheeler or going to see the cows made his day. A smile would come across his face when our pets would come up to him as he loved animals. His favorite treat was vanilla ice cream. Michael enjoyed the holidays when the house was full of family. He also loved unwrapping presents, especially at Christmas.



Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents: Clyde and Ruth Belzer and W. J. and Aletha Edgar.



Survivors include his parents, David and Brenda Edgar; his sister, Jennifer(Cissy) Edgar; his niece, Avery Edgar; and many cousins and family members.



Michael's smile and high-fives will be greatly missed.



Please join his family for a graveside celebration of his life at Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Catharine, MO on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Price Cemetery.



