Mildred Gudgell, age 91, a lifelong resident of Meadville, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of Brookfield.



Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Botts Cemetery, north of Meadville with Pastor Richard Casady and Kevin Holloway officiating. Visitation will begin Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.



Memorials to Botts Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Mildred Irene, daughter of James Homer Gray and Ruth Alice (Thomas) Gray was born October 23, 1928 in Linneus. On June 7, 1947, she married Lester Merle Gudgell who preceded her in death on January 8, 2017.



Mildred was a homemaker and worked many years for the Meadville R-IV School District in the food service department. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Florence Chapter 287 OES, State and Local School Food Service Association, and the Meadville United Methodist Church.



Survivors include four children, Nancy Groves and husband, Wesley of Linneus, Benny Joe Gudgell and wife, Debbie of Meadville, Peggy Lopez and husband, Johnny of New Boston, Texas, and Paul Gudgell and wife, Crystal of Meadville; fourteen grandchildren, Cas Derks and husband, Chris of King City, Jacob Groves and wife, Taryn of Tampa, Florida, Peter Groves and wife, Misty of Cascade, Montana, Angie Shiflett and friend, Chad Haynes of Blue Mound, Stephanie Nickell and husband, John of Chillicothe, Christina Bloss and husband, Brent of Meadville, Joshua Graves and wife, Michelle of El Paso, Texas, Malachi Lopez and wife, Mallory of Midland, Texas, Carl Covington and wife, Kim of Wichita, Kansas, Eric McCracken and wife, Abby of Stewartsville, Mason Gudgell and wife, Bridget of Chillicothe, Miles Gudgell of New Boston, Texas, Morgan Gudgell and friend, Kylie Baker of Meadville, Lillian Gudgell of Meadville; 31 great-grandchildren; three great, great-grandchildren; one sister, Marylin Salvador of Plantation, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Loban of Conroe, Texas and Jan Gray of Brookfield.



Her husband, Lester; one son, Ray Gudgell; her parents, Homer and Ruth Gray; three brothers, Melvin Gray, Marvin Gray, and Merle Gray preceded her in death.



