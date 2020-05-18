|
Minard James Bulten, age 86, of Laclede, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Brookfield with Pastor Julie King officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery in Callao. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Services are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to the family (payable to Clarice Bulten) may be left at the church or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Minard James was born October 5, 1933, in Hardin County, Iowa, to Bill and Minah (Meyer) Ross. As an infant, he was adopted by Harm and Nettie (Meyer) Bulten.
Jim was raised on a farm in Aplington, Iowa. He attended Aplington High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1957. Then on June 27, 1958, he married the love of his life, Clarice Heerkes.
Jim and Clarice farmed and raised dogs. He also spent many years making harness race carts for Jerald Sulky Plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
In 1982, he moved his family to Callao, Missouri where they would farm for many years. In July of 2014, Jim retired from farming and moved to Laclede to be closer to his daughter. Jim loved spending time with his family. He also loved to fish, especially his many fishing trips to Canada.
Survivors include his wife Clarice of the home; one daughter, Janice Campbell and Larry Peek of Laclede; grandchildren, Craig Campbell and wife, Melissa of Tightwad and Stephanie Campbell of Laclede; great-grandchildren, Jentry Rose Campbell of Laclede and Sadie Sue and Kaiden Ryan Campbell of Tightwad; and a half-sister, Arnita Ross of Estherville, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis James Bulten; his parents; brothers, Alvin Bulten and Ed Hubbard; sisters, Lillian Niemants and Beverly Turk; and half-brother, Arthur Ross.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 18, 2020