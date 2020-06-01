Moyne C. Linscott, son of John and Bethel Linscott, was born October 16, 1926, in Sumner, Missouri, and departed this life May 11, 2020, at his home in Lebanon, Missouri, at the age of ninety-three years.



Moyne was married to Doris Foster and to this union was born three children, Barbara, Ricky and Gaylen. On November 27, 1964 he married the love of his life, Anna Louise Zahner. Moyne loved traveling and spending time working in the Arizona country. He loved the mountains and desert. He also traveled many states. He loved fishing and hunting with Anna and especially enjoyed visiting with friends and family.



He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Anna; three brothers and their wives Vern and Harriett Linscott, Beverly and Georgetta Linscott and Jr. and Judy Linscott; two sisters, Fanny Foster and Joyce Meyers and her husband David; one daughter, Barbara Twyman and her husband Terry; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends he has met while traveling.



Moyne was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Linscott; one sister, Evelyn Cooper; two sons, Ricky and Gaylen Linscott; and one brother-in-law, Johnny Foster.



Moyne was a WWII Veteran. He entered the service on January 17, 1945 and received his Honorable Discharge on November 18, 1946. He served with CO 1127 Airborne Engineers 11th Airborne Division in Sendia Japan with 187 and 188 Parachute regiment. Moyne belonged to Local 428 operating engineers in Arizona, retiring in 1987. He also belonged to American Legion and VFW.



He was also a longtime member of Phoenix First Assembly.



There is no service scheduled at this time for Moyne Linscott. At his request, his body is to be cremated under direction of Shadel's Colonial Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store