Myrtle A. Crippin age 107, of Marceline, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital. Myrtle Augusta Crippin was born to Gus and Jennie Larson on April 28, 1913, the second of seven children who lived near Ethel, Missouri. She attended the People Rural School, Keokuk High School, and graduated from the Bucklin High School in 1931 after attending there her senior year. After passing a teacher's examination and attending Kirksville Teachers College for ten weeks, she taught the Green Rural School in Macon County. The next four years she taught the Oakridge Rural School and attended Kirksville Teachers college each summer earning a Sixty Hour Lifetime Teaching Certificate.



On March 14, 1936 she was married to her high school sweetheart, Eugene Crippin. The moved to Wood River, Illinois where Eugene had employment with the Shell Oil Company. Myrtle taught school for five years in Madison County, Illinois, before starting a family. Richard Eugene Crippin was born in Alton, Illinois December 24, 1941. Joyce Ann Crippin was born in Alton on February 11, 1949. In 1952 Eugene and Myrtle purchased a farm near Marceline, Missouri and the family moved from Illinois. Then in 1973 they purchased a property and moved to Marceline. Beginning in 1953 Myrtle taught the seventh grade in Bucklin for four years and at the same time completed her Bachelor of Science Degree by attending summer classes in Kirksville. She taught fifth grade in Brookfield the following four years while earning her Master of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. Her teaching career was completed after seventeen years of teaching fifth grade in Marceline. Additional college hours were earned during that time by attending extension classes and workshops. Myrtle was an active member of the Marceline United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School to high school students for several years. After retirement she helped with the United Methodist Women. She was also active in the American Association of University Women, Mothers' Study Club, Home Culture Club, Retired Teachers' Organization, Marceline Ladies Golf, and several bridge clubs.



Myrtle is survived by her son, Dr. Richard and Mary Ellen Crippin, Marceline and her daughter, Joyce and Dr Phil Prater; Laurie, Missouri; four grandchildren, Connie and Pat McMannus, Springfield; Tricia and Don Vogt, Columbia; Dr. Jessica and Brandon Teter, Fayette; and Lee and Lori Haney, Sedalia. There are four great grandchildren: Kalie, Blaise, and Julianna Vogt, and Miles Lee Haney and step granddaughter, Olivia Smith. Also surviving are her sister, Joan Clark of Ethel, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Crippin on December 4, 1994; her parents; two brothers, Albert Larson and Edwin Larson and three sisters, Esther Turner, Ruth Larson, and Margaret Larson.



Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. There will be open visitation from Noon until 6 PM Thursday, August 13 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



