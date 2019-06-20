|
|
Mrs. Norma Jean Bradley Baker, age 80, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Sunday evening, June 16th, 2019, at her home. Norma was born August 29th, 1938, in Brookfield, Missouri, the first daughter of Doris and Gilbert Bradley. She married Gary Lynn Baker on December 7th, 1964. The two moved briefly to Chicago but returned to Missouri to be closer to family. Norma and Gary eventually settled in Columbia, Missouri. Norma was a dedicated employee of Walmart for more than 25 years. Norma was a Christian woman who devoted her life to her Heavenly Father. She enjoyed bingo with her closest friends, sewing and quilting, and watching her favorite NASCAR driver, Carl Edwards. Norma was described as a strong woman who fiercely loved her family and friends. She had a lively personality and could have a conversation with anyone. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Baker; daughter, Rhonda Kershner (Del); son Gary Wayne Baker; four grandchildren, Kelly Barton, Kasey Kershner, Molly Baker, and Matthew Baker; one sister, Sandra Farris (Bob), and two brothers, Delbert Bradley (Judy), and Ronnie Bradley (Debbie).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Gilbert Bradley; sister, Sarah Wilson; and grandson, Michael Baker. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home at 1201 W Helm St, Brookfield, MO 64628. A reception will follow at the First Christian Church at 1416 N Main St, Brookfield, MO 64628. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. You may also make donations online at www.thompsoncenter.missouri.edu
Published in Linn County Leader on June 20, 2019