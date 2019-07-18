Home

Norma Louise Siemens

Norma Louise Siemens Obituary
Norma Louise Siemens, 86, of New Cambria, MO, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Macon Healthcare Center in Macon, MO.

Norma was born on July 21, 1932, in New Cambria, the daughter of Ralph and Vera (Hulett) Mulnix. On November 5, 1948, she married Charles "Buddy" Siemens at New Cambria. They were the parents of five children and lived on the farm Northwest of New Cambria. Norma enjoyed playing Bingo and especially spending time with her family.

Norma is survived by four children, Brenda Carol Beasley and her husband Robert of Marceline, MO, Donna Louise Grinder and her husband Larry of New Cambria, Terry Edward Siemens and his wife Leigh Ann of New Cambria, and Jennifer Diane Nanneman and her husband Frank of Bevier, MO; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren, one sister, Phyllis Naylor of Reno, NV; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles "Buddy" Siemens on July 29, 2012; one son, Timmie Lee Siemens, one sister, Wanda Thomas, two brothers, Herschell Mulnix and Delbert Wayne Mulnix, and one son-in-law, Arley Batye.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Gilleland & McElwain Funeral Home in New Cambria, with Bro. Jim Bolin officiating. Burial will be in the New Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning, from 10:00 am until the time of service, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the New Cambria Cemetery or the United Church of New Cambria "Dinner Fund".
Published in Linn County Leader on July 18, 2019
