Norma Lee Anspaugh Riddle Manship, age 91, of Kansas City, formerly of Shafter, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Linden Woods Village in Gladstone.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Memorials for patients in need, payable to: The University of Kansas Health System or Children's Mercy Hospital may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Norma Lee, daughter of Charles Roscoe and Hazel Ethel (Powell) Anspaugh, was born September 18, 1928 in Marceline.
Norma attended Meadville R-IV School and later worked at Sears, Montgomery Ward, Three Sisters, and Burton Strong all in Chillicothe.
Survivors include two daughters, Cate Riddle of Lenexa, Kansas, and Vicky James of Kansas City; eight grandchildren, Carmalita Monroe of Charlotte, North Carolina, Laurie Stratton of Topeka, Kansas, Jubal Riddle of Spokane, Washington, Mary LeAnn Bradshaw of Blue Springs, Seth Stratton of Altamonte Springs, Florida, David James of Kearney, Kimberly Decker of Kansas City, and Julianna Jenkins of Olathe, Kansas; 18 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; one brother, Marvin Anspaugh of Liberty; and one sister, Beverly Milligan of Brookfield.
Her parents; one son, Chad Riddle; her husbands, Leon Riddle and Don Manship and nine siblings, preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Dec. 18, 2019