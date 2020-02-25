|
Opal Bargar, age 92, of Meadville, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at The Baptist Home in Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Meadville United Methodist Church in Meadville with Chaplain Steve Mosley and Rev. Rex Leppin officiating. Burial will be in Meadville Cemetery in Meadville. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorials to Meadville Cemetery (to be divided between the cemetery and the cemetery light fund) may be left at the church or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Opal Fern, daughter of Alby and Katie (Moss) Snyder, was born April 18, 1927, in Laredo. On August 3, 1944, she married Stanley M. Bargar, Jr. who preceded her in death on July 1, 1994.
Opal was a retired farm wife. She loved living in a small farming community on the family farm south of Meadville. She was very active in her community. She enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, camping, quilting, square dancing and playing golf.
She and Stan loved to travel in their motor home when they were not farming. They looked forward to being snowbirds and spending winters in the Rio Grande Valley, however they were always eager to return home to their family and friends.
Opal was a member of the Meadville United Methodist Church, Tanglefoot Squares, Brookfield County Club and the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include one son, Jim Bargar and wife, Ann of Lenexa, Kansas; three grandchildren, Toby Bargar of Kansas City, MO, Chris Bingham of Lenexa, Kansas and Bethany Duckworth of Lee's Summit; six great-grandchildren, Ava Duckworth, Owen Bingham, Corbin Duckworth, Ella Bingham, Jack Bingham and Ben Bingham; longtime caretaker and caregiver, Larry Soloman of Meadville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Her parents; two half-brothers and one half-sister also preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 25, 2020