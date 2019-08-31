Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
Pamela J. Gulley


1957 - 2019
Pamela J. Gulley Obituary
Pamela Jean Gulley, age 62 of Marceline, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia. Pamela was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa on June 15, 1957 to Sam and Charlotte (Blackwell) Pickens. She married Donald Gulley on October 31, 1975.

Pamela had worked at Walsworth Publishing for 33 years.

She is survived by her mother Charlotte Harlan and Joe Sanchez, husband Donald, three sons, Jeffrey Gulley and Rhonda, Jason Gulley and Candice all of Marceline, and Jeremy Gulley and Elizia of Purdin, eight grandchildren, and one great grandson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, brother Ronnie Pickens, sister Wanda Replogle, nephew Curtis, aunt Frances Green, and two sisters-in-law Yvette Gulley and Grace Pickens.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 2 PM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 31, 2019
