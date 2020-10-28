1/
Patricia Hanman-Kraatz
Patricia Ann Hanman-Kraatz born August 24, 1937 passed peacefully at home with loved ones on October 23, 2020. Pat was born in Browning, Missouri. She was a loving wife and friend to many. She was an exceptional mother who adored her boys. Also a wonderful grandmother. Her childhood was spent on the farm, lived in Minnesota until she moved to Plano, Texas in the 70's where she worked and retired from USPS as a postal carrier. She enjoyed cruises, casino's, boating and bingo. She was preceded in death by her husband William J Kraatz, her sister Mary Jo Jacobs both from Missouri. Pat will be missed by her loving family. Her 3 sons; Michael Kraatz, Bob Kraatz and spouse Cathy and Billy Kraatz; 4 grandchildren; Anthony, Jessica, Kelly and Tory all from Plano, Texas. Her siblings Gary Hanman and Barbara Hedges, both from Missouri, many nieces, nephews and amazing friends. Pat will be put to rest at her family cemetery in Browning, Missouri at a later date.

Published in Linn County Leader from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2020.
