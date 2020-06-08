Patricia Lee McSparren, age 50 of Marceline, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia. Patricia was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on January 1, 1970 to Wilsie and Charlotte (Sacre) Warren. She married Michael McSparren on August 24, 2002.
Patricia had worked as an LPN at area nursing homes and at Break Time in Macon. She enjoyed cooking, decorating her house, working with flowers, spending time with family and attended Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Bynumville.
She is survived by her father Wilsie Warren of Macon, husband Michael McSparren of the home in Marceline, daughter Ann Marie Burks and Steven of Marceline, adopted son Jeremiah Scott of Keytesville, adopted daughter Ashley Scott of Marceline, granddaughter Serenity Burks of Marceline, brothers, Robert "Bob" Warren of Nashville, TN; George Warren and Penny of Momence, IL; sisters, Sue Hicks of Marceline, Della Hager and Jim of Nashville, TN; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in Fairview McCurry Cemetery, Salisbury. Visitation was 6-8 PM Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 8, 2020.