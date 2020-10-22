Patricia Ricket

Patricia Sue Ricket (January 30, 1936 – October 19, 2020) Pat Ricket Patricia Sue Ricket, age 84, of Chillicothe, MO, born in Brookfield, Missouri and formerly from Brookfield, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at The Baptist Home of Chillicothe. She ultimately lost her battle due to complications from the Corona Virus.



A private funeral service for immediate family will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield with Fr. Kelechi Uzuegbu officiating. A celebration of life will be scheduled at the Brookfield Country Club in the fall of 2021.



Patricia, daughter of Walter and Lena Cooper was born January 30, 1936, in Brookfield, MO. She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1954. During her marriage to Albert Ricket from June 1954 through May of 1976, they had three children, Teresa, Michael (Mike) and Mark. In her early years she spent most of her time mothering her children and being a housewife. As the kids grew older, she then went to work for Dr. Copple Dentistry as a receptionist. She later moved to Kansas City in 1985 to be around her grandchildren, Ashley, Bradley; and Riley born in 1999. In 2006 she moved to Strafford, MO to be around more grandchildren, Dane, Dakota, Dustin & Dylan.



During her time in Brookfield she was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church before moving to Kansas City.



Survivors include her children, Teresa Doss (Kenny) of Brookfield, Mike Ricket (Anna) of Leawood, KS, Mark Ricket (Sherry) of Strafford, MO; seven grandchildren, Ashley Ricket Wilson (Nick), Bradley Ricket (Alison), Riley Ricket, Dane Ricket, Dakota Ricket, Dustin Hayes, Dylan Hayes; five great-grandchildren; Lillyan, Ainsley, and Evelyn Ricket; Benjamin Ricket & Charlie Wilson. One sister, Delores Schafroth (Don) of Momence, Illinois, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Her parents, Walter and Lena Cooper and infant brother, Richard preceded her in death.



Through the years Pat had several hobbies. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Brookfield Country Club Women's Golf League, and her local bridge club. She also loved the outdoors, gardening, quilting and was a very passionate animal lover. Every hobby she chose, she applied the same work ethic and became the ultimate perfectionist. Her most favorite past-time was spending time with family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she was so incredibly proud of.



In honor of Pat Ricket, donations can be made directly to Wright Funeral Home (c/o Baptist Home of Chillicothe, MO) P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, Missouri 64628



Flowers may be sent directly to the Immaculate Conception Church 313 North Livingston, Brookfield, MO 64628



