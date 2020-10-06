Patsie Littrell

Patsie F. Littrell, age 89, passed away on October 4, 2020, at Loch Haven Senior Care Facility in Macon. Patsie was born in Macon, MO, on September 18, 1931, to Harold and Frances (Bass) Richardson. Patsie graduated from Macon R-1 High School in 1949, and worked until she married Leland Littrell on November 4, 1950, in Macon. He preceded her in death in 2017.



Patsie was a lifelong farmer's wife in New Cambria. She is renowned as one of the best cooks in the area; her specialty was making raised donuts for the family. She enjoyed sewing and quilting her whole life. She was a member of the United Church of New Cambria.



She is survived by her son, Lindsay Edgar Littrell and wife, Judy, of New Cambria; two daughters, Rosalie Littrell of Aurora, CO; and Lorna Schelle and husband, Randy, of Carthage, IN; nine grandchildren, Adam, Michael, and Patrick Mims, Nicholas Littrell, Corey and Kyle Pryor, Bradley, Ashley, and Aprill Schelle Gilman, and nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leland, one sister, Edith Waller, and one brother, Robert Richardson.



Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, October 8 at the New Cambria Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Cambria Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



