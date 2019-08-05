|
Patti Lee Head, age 68, of Purdin, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Life Care Center in Brookfield. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church (in support of addiction recovery programs) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Patti Lee, daughter of Dr. Charles D. Davenport and Jaymme White, was born April 23, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Patti spent many years working at Chillicothe Correctional Center as a certified Clinical Substance Abuse Counselor. She devoted her life to helping others overcome their addictions. Survivors include two sons, Chad Schaben and wife, Debra of St. Michael, Minnesota and Joe Noblitt of Kansas City ; seven grandchildren, Jack, Metabelle, Maggie, Parker, Mary, Will and Eddie; significant other, Terry Head of Purdin; other family members, Jane Head and Tammy Rhoades and friend, Mike Tornow all of Purdin, Tina Engberg and husband, Terry of Brookfield and Terrill Head and wife, Nicole of Lake Park, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Her parents, Dr. Charles D. Davenport and Jaymme (White) Peterson; two grandchildren, Francis Martin and Ava Marie; two brothers, Dail I. Davenport and Charles R. Davenport; and one sister, Kathy A. Peterson preceded her in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 5, 2019